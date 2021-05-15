Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $475.00 at KeyCorp

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software stock opened at $326.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $252.33 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

