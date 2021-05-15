Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Posts Earnings Results

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,592.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,600 in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.