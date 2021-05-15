SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $2.50

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 193.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $375.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 3,788 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $565,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,392,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,873. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSSS shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on SuRo Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

