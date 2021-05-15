Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,322 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

