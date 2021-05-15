Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 9,672.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $331,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,975,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,246 shares of company stock worth $19,257,493. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

