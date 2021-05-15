Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $200.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.70.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $171.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

