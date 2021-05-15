Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

REKR has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of REKR opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rekor Systems (REKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.