Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $36,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

SHOP opened at $1,085.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,144.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $685.00 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 691.09, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

