Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $22.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. Ferro has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -363.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.