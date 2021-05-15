BiFi Market Capitalization Reaches $7.55 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00075505 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00336389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00030631 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,657,119 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

