QASH Tops 24-Hour Volume of $365,004.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QASH has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $35.03 million and $365,004.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00089439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.92 or 0.01139136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00067282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00115371 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00061953 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.