Uniswap Price Hits $38.78 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for approximately $38.78 or 0.00079617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $21.70 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001214 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,596,786 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

