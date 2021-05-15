Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Green Brick Partners worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 186.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 25,864.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 112,601 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

