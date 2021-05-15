Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Cut by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 699,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 647,184 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BEN opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
