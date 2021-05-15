Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Cut by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 699,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 647,184 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.