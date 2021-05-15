Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,669 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $27,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 269.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 43,993 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,463,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 11.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Integer stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $98.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average is $82.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

