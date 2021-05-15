VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.