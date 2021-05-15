Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $404,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $112.46 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $583.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

