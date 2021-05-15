25,000 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Acquired by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

