Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Position Reduced by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Asure Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $153.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

