OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

KIDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.71.

KIDS stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $64.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $2,605,698. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 35,322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after buying an additional 878,916 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

