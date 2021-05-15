Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.01 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.71 ($0.06). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,111,960 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock has a market cap of £21.83 million and a P/E ratio of -47.50.

Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

