Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $209,431.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,798,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,199,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin E. Louie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $379,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,609.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,378 shares of company stock worth $18,229,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

