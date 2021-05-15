Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.59

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.59 and traded as high as C$5.99. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.85, with a volume of 399,223 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. ATB Capital upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.38.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$386.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$325.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.73 million. Research analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.