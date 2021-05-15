Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

SRLP stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.96. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprague Resources (SRLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.