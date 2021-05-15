Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

TPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE TPC opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after buying an additional 591,607 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

