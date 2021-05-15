Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

PSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pearson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.1885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 51.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Pearson by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 513,877.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 724,567 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pearson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

