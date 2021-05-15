Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $960.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

