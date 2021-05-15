New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.400–0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 million-$174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.31 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.830–0.800 EPS.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $81.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New Relic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,894 shares of company stock worth $5,955,205. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

