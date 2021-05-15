Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Announces Earnings Results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRBP. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

