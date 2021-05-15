Insider Buying: Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) CFO Acquires $14,482.00 in Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) CFO Matthew Ferguson bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $14,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,482. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

