Insider Selling: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider Sells 10,752 Shares of Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) insider David Crombie sold 10,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $19,891.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,701.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Crombie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76.

On Wednesday, March 10th, David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $213,077.70.

Shares of NINE opened at $1.80 on Friday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

