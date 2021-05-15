Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 21,580 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,580 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ:Z opened at $111.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on Z. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $72,571.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,851.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,714 shares of company stock worth $76,067,653 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.