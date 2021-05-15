Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Shares in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 3.26% of BlueRiver Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
BLUA opened at $9.74 on Friday. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.93.
BlueRiver Acquisition Profile
