Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3.50 Million in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter worth $12,000,000.

NASDAQ BYTSU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

