Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,896 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $37,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $156.75 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

