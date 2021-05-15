Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 83,328 Shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,328 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.93% of Motive Capital worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Motive Capital during the first quarter worth about $5,206,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000.

Get Motive Capital alerts:

MOTV opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86. Motive Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Motive Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motive Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.