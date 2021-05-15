Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.86 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

