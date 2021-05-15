Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

NYSE AEM opened at $70.02 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 164,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

