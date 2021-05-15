Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 60,047 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

OTIS stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

