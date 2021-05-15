Community Bank N.A. Acquires 200 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $166.82 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $167.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.77 and a 200-day moving average of $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

