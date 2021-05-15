Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $228,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,738,000 after acquiring an additional 546,992 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,257 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $270,868,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,700,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,260,000 after purchasing an additional 466,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUMC opened at $63.12 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

