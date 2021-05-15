Community Bank N.A. Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

