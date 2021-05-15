Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $52,215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Quanta Services by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 270,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $101.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

