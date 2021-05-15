Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 84 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock opened at $188.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $191.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.