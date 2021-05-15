Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,203.04. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
