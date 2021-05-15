Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,203.04. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

