Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 42,676 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

