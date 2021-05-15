Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 1,788 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 37.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $1,202,640.00. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,529 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $220.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

