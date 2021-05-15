Vicus Capital Acquires Shares of 5,051 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,420,000 after buying an additional 3,149,326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after buying an additional 2,440,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after buying an additional 1,525,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after buying an additional 1,489,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

