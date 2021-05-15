Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.03 and traded as high as $2.65. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 265,706 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $109.04 million, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $200.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 163,431 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 565,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.