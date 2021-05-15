Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.44. Pool posted earnings per share of $3.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $10.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $12.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $13.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.57.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,916 shares of company stock worth $20,984,285. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $437.87 on Friday. Pool has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $449.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

